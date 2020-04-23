COVID-19: Ahmed Musa denies testing positive

Related News

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has described as fake news, reports suggesting that he has tested positive to coronavirus, the pandemic currently ravaging the globe.

Musa who plays his club football in Saudi Arabia arrived Nigeria over the weekend in a private jet with another Super Eagles teammate, John Ogu, alongside some family members.

Having gone into self-isolation as expected by law, reports are popping up of Musa being positive to COVID-19 but the fleet-footed winger has vehemently denied such insinuation.

In a post on his verified Twitter handle, Musa explained that he was only being law-abiding.

He wrote: “Pls ignore any false news about me or testing positive to COVID 19. We are self-isolating for 14 days as we just got in from Saudi Arabia as the law stipulates. Stay safe! Maintain social distance. AVOID FAKE NEWS”

On his Instagram page, Musa added:

“It has come to my notice that certain individuals have decided to post about me testing positive to COVID- 19.

“This is a pandemic taking people’s lives in thousands so it is sad that some people want to use this to gain followers or views on their pages by spreading falsehood.

” ‘ or not because any of us have the virus.

“We are perfectly okay and have not tested positive to the virus. Please don’t fall for the malicious messages circulating about me or my family.

” , .”

Since its outbreak in China, a number of high profile football players have tested positive to COVID-19 including three Juventus players: Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi, and Paulo Dybala.

Others like Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea, Eliaquim Mangala of Valencia and Marouane Fellaini of Shandong Luneng at different times also tested positive.