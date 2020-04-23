COVID-19: Ahmed Musa denies testing positive

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has described as fake news, reports suggesting that he has tested positive to coronavirus, the pandemic currently ravaging the globe.
Musa who plays his club football in Saudi Arabia arrived Nigeria over the weekend in a private jet with another Super Eagles teammate, John Ogu, alongside some family members.
Having gone into self-isolation as expected by law, reports are popping up of Musa being positive to COVID-19 but the fleet-footed winger has vehemently denied such insinuation.
In a post on his verified Twitter handle, Musa explained that he was only being law-abiding.
He wrote: “Pls ignore any false news about me or testing positive to COVID 19. We are self-isolating for 14 days as we just got in from Saudi Arabia as the law stipulates. Stay safe! Maintain social distance. AVOID FAKE NEWS”
On his Instagram page, Musa added:
“It has come to my notice that certain individuals have decided to post about me testing positive to COVID- 19.
“This is a pandemic taking people’s lives in thousands so it is sad that some people want to use this to gain followers or views on their pages by spreading falsehood.
” ‘ or not because any of us have the virus.
“We are perfectly okay and have not tested positive to the virus. Please don’t fall for the malicious messages circulating about me or my family.
View this post on Instagram
It has come to my notice that certain individuals have decided to post 𝐟𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐬 about me testing positive to Covid 19. This is a pandemic taking peoples lives in thousands so it is sad that some people want to use this to gain followers or views on their pages by spreading falsehood. 𝐌𝐲 𝐟𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭'𝐬 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝟏𝟒 𝐝𝐚𝐲𝐬 not because any of us have the virus. We are perfectly okay and have not tested positive to the virus. Please don't fall for the malicious messages circulating about me or my family. 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐲 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞, 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠. 🙏
” , .”
Since its outbreak in China, a number of high profile football players have tested positive to COVID-19 including three Juventus players: Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi, and Paulo Dybala.
Others like Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea, Eliaquim Mangala of Valencia and Marouane Fellaini of Shandong Luneng at different times also tested positive.