Oliseh accuses NFF of discrimination, other irregularities

A former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh, has made series of allegations against his former employers, the Nigeria Football Federation.

The former manager has equally ruled out any possibility of his coming back to handle the country’s national team.

In an interview with PUNCH newspaper, Oliseh said he was informed that the current Super Eagles handler, Gernot Rohr, is being paid four times more than what he and former teammate, Stephen Keshi, were paid while they were handling the national team.

Aside from the low wages compared to Rohr’s, Oliseh also alleged he was owed many months’ salary by the NFF while on the job; a development he believes the German coach is not being subjected to.

Oliseh said: “Truth is, we have a foreign coach now and from what I heard and know, he is being paid four times the wages Stephen Keshi and I were paid and these are two players who won trophies for Nigeria.

“I’ve never heard Gernot Rohr complain about wages. Keshi, while he was coaching, was always complaining, when I was coaching for four months, I was unpaid, for six months my assistants were unpaid, so I had to leave the job; we were also being frustrated.”

Though not handling any team at the moment, Oliseh emphatically declared that he would not be swayed into accepting to coach the Super Eagles again, going by the things he went through in his first stint.

“No, I don’t have the intention of ever coaching the [Super] Eagles again,’ Oliseh told the Punch.

“I loved working with the boys, I love coaching my country, but the atmosphere around it was no longer healthy.

“I didn’t want the job anymore. Health-wise I was not feeling too good; secondly, we were owed salaries. I was spending money on my health and on my team. I just couldn’t die on the job,” the former Ajax and Juventus midfielder added.

Oliseh enjoyed a blistering career during his time with the Super Eagles as a player and was part of the side that won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations and also qualified for the first World Cup in the United States.

In 2015, he was appointed as coach of the Super Eagles taking over from another former international, Stephen Keshi, who guided the side to clinch the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.

Late Stephen Keshi

Oliseh, however, endured a torrid time while in charge of the West Africans and complained of poor treatment from his employers, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Attempts by PREMIUM TIMES to get an official response from the NFF on the allegations by Oliseh were unsuccessful as repeated calls to the phone number of the federation’s spokesperson, Ademola Olajire, were not answered and the text message sent was not replied to.