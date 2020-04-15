Arsenal to continue paying staff, casual workers until May

Arsenal Team [PHOTO CREDIT: Worldfootball]
Arsenal Team [PHOTO CREDIT: Worldfootball]

Arsenal will not use the government’s furlough scheme and will continue paying employees and casual workers their full salaries until the end of May, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The top-flight season has been suspended until at least April 30 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and the north London club had initially committed to paying employees’ salaries until the end of this month.

“All our employees are receiving their full salaries and we plan to continue this. We are not currently intending to use the government’s furlough scheme.

“In addition to our employees, we are extending our commitment to pay casual workers on our payroll from the end of April to the end of May.

“For our matchday casual workers this means they will be paid for all four Premier League games that have been postponed and will be paid again should they work at these games once re-arranged,” Arsenal said in a statement

A few Premier League clubs had initially opted to use the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme to temporarily help pay staff during the stoppage.

However, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth reversed their decisions amid a backlash from the fans.

Arsenal said they were in talks with their players regarding “potential financial challenges” in future but had not reached an agreement with them yet on how to move forward.

Last week, West Ham United and Southampton announced wage deferrals for their players to cope with the financial impact of the pandemic.

(Reuters/NAN)

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.