Rashidi Yekini named Nigeria’s best striker

Though some may feel it is an obvious choice, top Nigerian goalkeepers have unanimously voted for late Rashidi Yekini as the best striker in the past 60 years of Nigerian football.

In a poll conducted by a former international and a legend himself, Segun Odegbami, the trio of Peter Rufai, Ike Shorunmu and Dosu Joseph all voted for the gangling Yekini as their choice striker while their colleagues Emmanuel Okala and Joe Erico differed in their choices.

Yekini had a career spent mainly in Portugal with Vitoria De Setbul and six other countries including Nigeria with Shooting Stars and Gateway among a few Nigerian clubs where he played before his retirement from football.

Among other accomplishments, Yekini helped the Super Eagles win the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations trophy in Tunisia.

Till date, Yekini remains Nigeria’s record goalscorer and he was proudly Nigeria’s first-ever goal scorer at the World Cup; setting the tone as Nigeria romped to 3-0 win over Bulgaria at USA 1994.

In recent weeks, Odegbami has been stirring debates on who the best individuals are in different sections of the pitch and it has been eliciting different reactions.

On Yekini, Rufai who was at the USA 94 and France 98 World Cup for Nigeria said: “Rashidi used his long legs well, he was very fast and would shoot where others would fear. He played like a desperado, and that was the edge he had over defenders.”

For Ike Shorunmu who was in goal for Nigeria at Japan/Korea 2020 World Cup, Yekini was just a complete striker even though he was not very skillful.

He said: “His whole body and mind were about scoring goals, putting the ball behind goalkeepers. He took goal-scoring very seriously, either at training or in a match. He did not joke with goals.”

On his part, Dosu Joseph echoed Shorunmu’s sentiment as he said Yekini was a complete striker who could use any part of his body well enough to get goals.

“He was a complete striker. He needed little space before shooting. He could shoot from a distance too. He used his head very well,” the Atlanta 96 Gold medalist said.

He added: “I saw what he did to goalkeepers. He would come from nowhere to score goals with speed, power and great shots. He waited for opportunities like a hunter and would release cannons from both feet.”

For Okala who was part Nigeria’s AFCON 1980 squad and Erico who is also a former international and a member of the coaching crew that qualified Nigeria for the Japan/Korea 2002 World Cup, the duo rated Yekini high but settled for Thompson Usiyan as their choice striker in the period under review.

As reflected on his Wikipedia page, Usiyan majorly played his club football in the United States.

He made several appearances for Nigeria, including a 0–2 1982 FIFA World Cup qualifying loss to Algeria on October 10, 1981, in Lagos.

He scored on his debut, a friendly match against Kenya in 1976.

Usiyan also played for Nigeria at the 1976 African Cup of Nations in Ethiopia.

He won a silver medal with the Nigerian squad at the 1978 All-Africa Games in Algiers.