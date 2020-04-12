Factbox: Premier League clubs who have furloughed staff due to coronavirus

The following is a list of English Premier League clubs that have furloughed staff after professional football in the country was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Some clubs are using the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme where employers can claim for 80 per cent of furloughed employees’ monthly wage costs, up to 2,500 pounds per month.

Liverpool: Furloughed some of their non-playing staff but reversed their decision and apologised after it drew sharp criticism from the British government and supporters.

Tottenham Hotspur: Imposed a 20% pay cut on 550 non-playing staff in April and May, with the club planning to use the government’s furlough scheme where appropriate.

Spurs fans have urged the club to reverse their decision.

Newcastle United: Non-playing staff on temporary leave but they will be paid their full salaries until the end of April.

Bournemouth: Staff furloughed for at least three weeks. The club’s chief executive Neill Blake, first team technical director Richard Hughes, manager Eddie Howe and his assistant Jason Tindall have all taken significant, voluntary pay cuts.

Norwich City: Furloughed staff members unable to work but will receive usual salary in full after club top up money received from the government scheme.

Sheffield United: Furloughed some permanent and casual staff but will continue to pay them in full. The club said it would assess at a later date whether or not to participate in the Job Retention Scheme.

(Reuters/NAN)

