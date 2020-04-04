Abia Warriors anticipate quick recovery of shot goalkeeper

Related News

The Management of Nigeria Professional Football League club, Abia Warriors FC of Umuahia, are very positive their shot goalkeeper, Charles Tambe, will recover in no time from the unfortunate incident.

In a statement issued Friday, Abia Warriors’ Sporting Director, Patrick Ngwaogu, said the goalkeeper who was attacked by hoodlums while engaging in a personal walkout is in a stable condition and responding to treatment at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

The official said: “We have been monitoring situations at UCH Ibadan. I spoke with Tambe, and he is stable.

“They shot him towards his right hand with a local gun, but we are grateful to God the bullets just went through and didn’t pierce his body.

“The doctors at the hospital gave him urgent attention and put him on observations. He is in his normal high spirit, and hopefully by Saturday, the Doctors will give us further directives.”

Mr Ngwaogu assured football followers that the management of Abia Warriors is handling the situation.

Meanwhile, in the spirit of sportsmanship and brotherliness, officials of 3SC of Ibadan paid a visit to the Tambe at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

The club officials were at the hospital to show solidarity to the player, and ensure that he is adequately attended to considering the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

3SC General Manager, Dimeji Lawal, led his Head Coach, Edith Agoye, and assistant coach Kabiru Alausa to the visit and wished him quick recovery.

Tambe was a former goalkeeper at 3SC before he later joined Abia Warriors from Lobi Stars at the beginning of the current season.