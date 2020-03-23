Coronavrius: UEFA postpones club competitions indefinitely

Related News

UEFA has formally postponed all its club competitions until further notice As a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis in Europe.

Originally scheduled for May 2020, the finals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Champions League Final are now rescheduled, according to the UEFA statement on Monday.

Already the European football governing body had postponed the EURO 2020 by 12 months.

UEFA said while “no decision has yet been made on rearranged dates,” a committee set up last week is examining the calendar, and “announcements will be made in due course.”

Headed by UEFA president, Aleksander Čeferin, the statement said the body will analyse the options available before fixing a new date and making any further decision.

Also, in a statement, Spanish football authorities have agreed to suspend professional football competitions until the Spanish government “consider that they can be resumed without creating any health risk.”

The world, particularly Europe, has been badly hit by the COVID-19 outbreak since its outbreak in Wuhan, China, last December.

Eleven of the top 15 countries with highest cases are European, with Italy the continent’s worst hit.

Italy, with the highest death toll from the virus, has recorded 63,927 cases, surpassed only by China’s 81,496, and trailed by the US with 41,511 cases.

Spain (33,089), Germany (28,865) and Iran (23,049) complete the top six most hit countries of the world.

Many of the European countries are on lockdown in a bid to check the spread of the virus, which, experts say, is largely transmitted through contact with fluids from an infected person.

In total, the world has confirmed 367,457 cases and recorded a total of 16,113 deaths from 168 countries and regions of the world, according to John Hopkins University real-time counts.

Nigeria, whose cases stand at 36 had earlier this month postponed its football leagues indefinitely.