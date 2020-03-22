Coronavirus: Ex-Manchester United midfielder Fellaini tests positive

More professional football palyers across the world are testing positive to the dreaded coronavirus.

The latest is former Manchester United midfielder, Marouane Fellaini.

The Belgian in a post on Twitter made the announcement of his status but he also remains positive of getting back to sound health soon.

The 32-year-old, who is now at Chinese club Shandong Luneng, said he hopes “to return to the game as soon as possible”.

Chinese media reports say Fellaini is in isolation at Jinan hospital, which specialises in infectious diseases.

The Belgium international moved to China in 2019 after 11 seasons in England with United and Everton.

Fellaini, who had recently returned to the country to resume training, is reportedly the only Chinese Super League player to have contracted the illness.

A statement from his club read: “The official test confirmed that the player Fellaini has tested positive for coronavirus during the quarantine observation period.

“During this period, the player’s body temperature has been normal and there are no other discomforts. He has received further observation and treatment at a designated medical institution.”

Before this latest case, three Juventus players had also tested positive to COVID-19.

They are Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the other Juventus players tested, including Cristiano Ronaldo, all returned negative.

