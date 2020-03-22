Super Eagles stars battle for Pitch Award

Related News

Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi Samuel Chukwueze, Odion Ighalo and Asisat Oshoala are top on the list of nominees for the 7th edition of Nigeria Pitch Awards.

Ighalo, Osimhen and Ndidi will be vying in the top category for King of the Pitch Award.

Ageless defender, Onome Ebi of Henan Huishang, and Super Falcons new sensation, Chiamaka Nnadozie, will join Oshoala to vie for the Queen of the Pitch award.

Oghenekaro Etebo of Stoke City/Getafe, Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City and Joe Aribo will vie for the Midfielder of the Year category.

In the Goalkeeper of the Year, Chiamaka Nnadozie of Paris FC, Kaizer Chiefs’ Daniel Akpeyi and Francis Uzoho of Deportivo La Coruna/Anorthosis Famagusta are shortlisted for the category.

Porto/Leganés FC defender, Chidozie Awaziem, William Troost-Ekong of Udinese FC and Kenneth Omeruo of Leganés FC will compete for the defender of the year award.

Also making the cut are three Football Friendly Governors namely Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) and Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom).

The nominations were announced at the weekend by the organisers.

Speaking in Lagos with journalists, Shina Philips, President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards expresse the appreciation of the organizers to the President and Management of the Nigeria Football Federation and all voters across the country who voted.

He said in the last 7 years, organizers have worked hard to sustain the core values.

“Since 2013, we have continued to sustain this incredible platform which rewards footballers, administrators, coaches, clubs, sponsors and journalists for their industry, commitment and passion for the game and for the nation. In 7 years, the Nigeria Pitch Awards has become the longest-running football awards in Nigerian history. The awards are ranked among the 10 best awards in Nigeria. We are unarguably one of the few audited awards in Africa,” Shina said.

Nominees for all categories are:

Striker of the Year:

Odion Ighalo

Victor Osimhen

Samuel Chukwueze

Team of the year:

Lobi Stars

Enyimba FC

Super Eagles

Coach of the Year:

Gernot Rohr

Usman Abdallah

Thomas Dennerby

Samuel Okwaraji Award:

Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi

Kunle Soname

Ahmed Musa

State with the best grassroots Sports:

Delta State

Lagos State

Akwa Ibom State

Football Friendly Governor of the Year:

Nyesom Wike

Udom Emmanuel

Ifeanyi Okowa

Corporate Sponsors of Football:

Aiteo Group

Zenith Bank

Bet9ja

Football Journalist of the year (Prints):

Charles Diya

Tana Ayejina

Jonny Edwards

Football Journalist of the year (TV):

Cecilia Omoreghe

Austin Okon – Akpan

Mozez Praiz

Football Journalist of the year (Radio):

Emmanuel Etim

Tony Bekederamo

Olawale Adigun

Football Journalist of the year (Online):

Fisayo Dairo

Sam Ahmadu

Kunle Solaja