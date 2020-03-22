Nigerian footballer dies In road accident

Ifeanyi George
Ifeanyi George

Another death has been recorded in the Nigeria football fraternity as Enugu Rangers striker, Ifeanyi George, lost his life early Sunday morning in a ghastly motor accident.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Ifeanyi was going to his base in Lagos with two other teammates when they were involved in the car crash.

With the indefinite postponement of the Nigeria Professional Football League owing to the coronavirus pandemic, clubs have been allowing their players return to their base to stay with their families and that informed the journey embarked upon by Ifeanyi and his friends.

Already, Enugu Rangers have confirmed the death of Ifeanyi but the club subtly blamed the player for his misfortune

“We lost Ifeanyi George this morning. The club will soon come up with a statement soon,” Rangers wrote on their official twitter handle Sunday morning

The club added: “Ifeanyi George died this morning on his way to Lagos while driving from Enugu.

“The accident occurred in Abudu just after Agbor in Delta State.

“He had been injured for the past three weeks with a severe waist pain and was told not to drive even in Enugu.”

The death of Ifeanyi is coming on the heels of two other deaths recorded on the local football scene all within a month.

Car accident involving Enugu Rangers players

Remo Stars Tiamiyu Kazeem died exactly one month ago today while Nasarawa United’s Chieme Martins also lost his life a fortnight ago during the NPFL tie in Lafia against Katsina United.

Already tributes have been pouring in for Ifeanyi, 26, who also played for Enyimba a few years back.

birthday advert

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.