Nigerian footballer dies In road accident

Another death has been recorded in the Nigeria football fraternity as Enugu Rangers striker, Ifeanyi George, lost his life early Sunday morning in a ghastly motor accident.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Ifeanyi was going to his base in Lagos with two other teammates when they were involved in the car crash.

With the indefinite postponement of the Nigeria Professional Football League owing to the coronavirus pandemic, clubs have been allowing their players return to their base to stay with their families and that informed the journey embarked upon by Ifeanyi and his friends.

Already, Enugu Rangers have confirmed the death of Ifeanyi but the club subtly blamed the player for his misfortune

“We lost Ifeanyi George this morning. The club will soon come up with a statement soon,” Rangers wrote on their official twitter handle Sunday morning

The club added: “Ifeanyi George died this morning on his way to Lagos while driving from Enugu.

“The accident occurred in Abudu just after Agbor in Delta State.

“He had been injured for the past three weeks with a severe waist pain and was told not to drive even in Enugu.”

The death of Ifeanyi is coming on the heels of two other deaths recorded on the local football scene all within a month.

Car accident involving Enugu Rangers players

Remo Stars Tiamiyu Kazeem died exactly one month ago today while Nasarawa United’s Chieme Martins also lost his life a fortnight ago during the NPFL tie in Lafia against Katsina United.

Already tributes have been pouring in for Ifeanyi, 26, who also played for Enyimba a few years back.