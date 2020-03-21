Another Juventus striker tests positive to coronavirus

Related News

Italian football club Juventus has announced that a third player in the team has tested positive to the dreaded coronavirus.

The latest case is striker Paulo Dybala, who also confirmed his girlfriend Oriana Sabatin has tested positive for the virus.

According to Dybala, neither he nor his girlfriend is displaying any symptoms.

The Argentine forward was tested for the disease last week and is currently self-isolating at home.

“Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive,” Dybala posted on Twitter.

“Luckily we are in perfect condition. Thanks for your messages.”

A statement on the Juventus website read: “Paulo Dybala has undergone medical tests that revealed a positive result for Coronavirus-COVID19. He has been in voluntary home isolation since Wednesday 11 March.

“He will continue to be monitored, following the usual regime. He is well and is asymptomatic.”

Dybala is the third Juventus player to test positive for the coronavirus after Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi.

Defender Rugani was the first player in Serie A to contract the virus, with his positive diagnosis earlier this month prompting the club to activate quarantine protocols and send the entire squad into self-isolation.

It was then revealed on Tuesday that France midfielder Matuidi had also tested positive, though he was exhibiting no symptoms and later offered a reassuring update on his condition via an Instagram post.

Juventus have yet to return to training with Serie A, like the majority of the world’s leagues, completely shut down in an attempt to control the spread of Covid-19.

Italy is one of the countries worst affected by the outbreak, prompting the government to ban public gatherings and place tight restrictions on movement and travel.