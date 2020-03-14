U17 World Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria’s Flamingoes beat Guinea to reach next round

Nigeria’s Flamingoes
Nigeria’s Flamingoes

The Nigeria U17 Women’s Team are through to the next round of 2020 U17 FIFA Women World Cup qualifiers.

The Flamingoes progressed to the next round in style after they thrashed Guinea 5-1 on Saturday at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

After a rather slow start, Imuran Rofiat broke the deadlock and shot Nigeria into the lead in the 27th minute following an expertly through-pass from Chinyere Kalu.

Six minutes later, the lead was doubled through Taiwo Lawal who added one more to give the two-time World Cup quarter-finalists a 3-0 lead.

Late in the first half, the Flamingoes were reduced to 10 women as Olamide Bolaji was sent off for a cynical challenge.

Despite playing with one player less, the Flamingoes continued their attacking play but profligacy in front of goal denied the team.

Later in the second half, Guinea were awarded a penalty after Nigeria’s Chidinma Ogbuchi handled the ball in the penalty box.

With five minutes left on the clock, Diallo Fatoumata Dede dispatched her kick from the spot.

However, the Nigerian girls responded with two quickfire goals as substitute Alvine Dah and Chinyere Kalu added gloss to the scoreline for the hosts and it ended 5-1 in Lagos.

With the maasive 11-2 aggregate win having also won the first leg 6-1, Nigeria has qualified for the next round where they would be meeting with their Ghanaian counterparts.

