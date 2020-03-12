Europa League : Ighalo scores as Manchester United secure big win in Austria

Former Nigerian international Odion Ighalo is proving to be money well spent having recorded his fourth goal on Thursday night for Manchester United in the Europa League.

United were ruthless as they trounced their host LASK 5-0 in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie.

Despite playing away from home albeit in an empty stadium, United put up a dominant display as they whipped their hosts 5-0 in the first leg Round of 16 Europa League tie.

It was Ighalo who opened scoring for Manchester United in Thursday’s tie as he found the back of the net in the 28th minute in the first half.

The goal was a thunderbolt strike which saw Ighalo control the ball in the 18 yard box with so much confidence and focus before beating the LASK defenders.

Ighalo has now scored in all his three starts for Manchester United, having found the net in Thursday’s 5-0 victory over LASK in the Europa League.

That effort means the 30-year-old has found the net whenever he makes United’s starting XI. Romelu Lukaku was the last player to achieve that feat for the Manchester-based outfit.

After the opening goal, in the 58th minute, Ighalo assisted Daniel James for his side’s second goal, while Juan Mata, Mason Greenwood and Andreas Pereira completed the rout.

With this massive win, Manchester United take a five-goal advantage into the second leg billed for Old Trafford on March 19.

