Juventus defender tests positive to coronavirus

Daniele Rugani, Juventus FC player. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Daniele Rugani]
Daniele Rugani, Juventus FC player. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Daniele Rugani]

Top Italian football club, Juventus, have confirmed that one of its players, Daniele Rugani, has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Rugani, who also a member of the Italian national team, is the first player in the Serie A to test positive for the disease.

Juventus announced the result of the test carried out on the defender on its website and social media channels.

The club said Rugani and “those who have had contact with him” are being isolated. It also said Rugani is not showing any symptoms of the disease.

The outbreak of the virus has led to a nationwide lockdown in Italy, where soccer and all other sports have been suspended until April 3. However, Juventus is scheduled to play Lyon in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Rugani was an unused substitute in the team’s last game, at home against Inter Milan last Sunday. That match was played in an empty stadium in line with a government decree before measures became even stricter in Italy.

Juventus currently lead Serie A by one point over Lazio as it bids for a ninth straight title.

A few weeks back, King Paul Akpan Udoh, an Italian-Nigerian footballer who currently plays as a forward for Pontedera, on loan from Juventus, was reported as the first professional football player to test positive to the virus.

He was has been quarantined to stop him from infecting others.

Indeed, more and more sporting events across the world are either being postponed or outrightly cancelled while others taking place are doing so behind-closed-doors due to the pandemic.

This inadvertently has resulted in huge revenue loss and taken away the fanfare that over the years has been an integral part of sports and sporting events.

Shaking of hands and matchday mascots have all been discarded in the Premier League for now even as the authorities have gone on to call-off the first game (Manchester City vs Arsenal) on Wednesday.

birthday advert

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.