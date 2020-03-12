UCL: Atletico Madrid knock Liverpool out

Related News

For the first time in 43 games, Liverpool were beaten at Anfield on Wednesday night as they were sent packing from this year’s UEFA Champions League following their 2-3 loss to Atletico Madrid.

Marcos Llorente was the hero for the Spanish team as he scored twice in extra time, the first off an extra-time blunder from Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian, as Atletico Madrid knocked the reigning champions out of the Champions League in style.

The match finished 3-2 to Atleti, 4-2 on aggregate, as Alvaro Morata scored late to put the icing on the cake and end Liverpool’s imperious record.

The Reds would have themselves to blame as they were guilty of poor finishing despite their dominant display.

Atleti goalkeeper Jan Oblak also played his part in the crucial win as he made nine saves.

Roberto Firmino’s goal in the fourth minute of extra time joined Georginio Wijnaldum‘s first-half goal to give Liverpool an advantage.

But that lasted for less than two minutes before Simeone’s men turned the game around.

The Spaniards’ defence had been under siege all game but they managed to punish Liverpool’s mistakes and advance in the competition.

In the other Wednesday game, with no fans present at Parc des Princes, Neymar and Juan Bernat sent Paris Saint-Germain into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

PSG did not let a lack of support derail their performance as they defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to seal a 3-2 aggregate win en route to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Neymar got the opening goal in the 28th minute before Juan Bernat doubled PSG’s tally.

With this latest qualification, PSG have reached the quarter-final of the Champions League for the sixth time (1994/95, 2012/13, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16 and 2019/20), more than any other French team.