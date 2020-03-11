Manchester City, Arsenal game called off amid coronavirus outbreak

Related News

Wednesday’s match between Manchester City and Arsenal has been postponed “as a precautionary measure,” the Premier League said, announcing the first match in the top competition to be called off due to the novel coronavirus.

The league said the decision followed the announcement on Tuesday that the owner of English second-tier club Nottingham Forest and Greek side Olympiakos, Evangelos Marinakis, tested positive to the virus.

“13 days ago, Olympiakos played Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in the UEFA Europa League and Mr Marinakis, the Greek club’s owner, met with several Arsenal squad members and staff.

“Following medical advice, Arsenal FC and Manchester City FC consider it is necessary to postpone their fixture due to be played this evening, Wednesday, March 11, to give time to fully assess the situation,” the Premier League said in a statement.

(dpa/NAN)