UCL: RB Leipzig, Atalanta seal quarter final spots

RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig

German club RB Leipzig as well as Italian side Atalanta have both qualified for the quarter final stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Having both secured favourable results in the first leg, both teams followed up with equally impressive results in Tuesday’s second leg ties.

While Leipzig blew Tottenham Hotspur away with a 3-0 second leg result having also won the first leg by a lone goal in London, surprise package Atalanta prevailed in the seven-goal thriller away to Valencia.

The Italians won 4-3 at the Mestalla having also won 4-1 in the first leg.

With Tuesday’s loss, Opta Stats reveals José Mourinho is now winless in six matches in all competitions (D2 L4) – the longest winless run of his entire managerial career, with tonight being his 935th match.

Attention will shift to the Liverpool, Atletico tie at Anfield as well as the PSG vs Dortmund clash that would be played behind closed doors owing to the ravaging coronavirus.

