Nasarawa United approves autopsy on late footballer

Nasarawa United player Chieme Martins
Nasarawa United player Chieme Martins

The management of Nasarawa United Football Club has approved the conduct of an autopsy on late Chineme Martins to unravel the remote cause of his sudden death recently.

This is contained in a statement signed by Eche Amos, Media Officer of the club, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia on Tuesday.

According to Eche, the decision to conduct the autopsy was reached by the management of the club and the immediate family of the late footballer at a meeting held in Lafia on Monday.

“A meeting involving members of Late Martins’ immediate family led by his elder brother, Michael Chineme, the Management of Nasarawa United FC headed by Isaac Danladi, the Coaching Crew as well as Captains of our Club was held.

“Based on the agreement between Late Martins’ family and Nasarawa United FC, an autopsy will be conducted to ascertain the remote cause of his death,” said Amos.

READ ALSO: Chelsea v Man. United: Five duels that could determine Monday’s result

Eche added that a befitting burial will be accorded the late Nasarawa United defender and pleaded for the privacy of Martins’ family be respected.

“We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of late Chineme Martins, his team-mates, coaches, loved ones, fans, the football family in Nasarawa State and Nigeria as a whole, and those who are emotionally and psychologically affected by this ugly incident,” Amos said.

The late Martins slumped on the Lafia Township Stadium pitch on Sunday during a 2019/2020 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) fixture between Nasarawa United and Katsina United.

Efforts made to resuscitate him failed and he was rushed to the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) in Lafia where he later died. (NAN)

TEXT AD:
Discover The Brand New Way To Run eCom Business Without Importing Products, or Pay Upfront. Click here to WATCH>>>
birthday advert

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.