UPDATED: EPL: Manchester United completes double over City

Manchester United
Manchester United FC

Manchester United made it 10 games unbeaten across all competitions on Sunday as they thumped local rivals Manchester City 2-0 in a fierce derby at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial and Scot McTominay got the goals as United made it a double over City having won the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium earlier in the season.

United’s goals came off errors from City goalkeeper Ederson as the Brazilian allowed Martial’s first-half volley to sneak under his hand before a wayward throw gave McTominay the chance to drive in the last nail on City’s coffin with virtually the last kick of the match.

Former Nigeria International, Odion Ighalo, came on as a late substitute for fellow January signing, Bruno Fernandes. While he did not score, the Nigerian gave a good account of himself during his short spell on the pitch.

Indeed Ighalo would be happy as United made it a double over City for the first time in a decade.

The result sees Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side move back up to fifth and close the gap on the top four to three points after Chelsea’s win over Everton earlier in the day.

On their part, Man City remain 25 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool, who now need only two more wins to clinch the Premier League title.

