CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba go for broke in Conakry

Having failed to make the most of their home advantage in their first leg CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final tie against Horoya, players and officials of Enyimba have vowed to go for broke in Sunday’s second tie.

Enyimba head coach, Fatai Osho, as well as players Austin Oladapo and Stanley Okorom insist they are optimistic about their chances of overcoming Horoya in Conakry to qualify for the semifinal of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Nigeria’s champions, Enyimba, surrendered an early lead to draw 1-1 with Horoya, who now hold an advantage heading into the return fixture of the last-eight tie at the Stade du 28 Septembre.

The People’s Elephant must avoid defeat and score to remain in the competition and stand the chance of becoming the first Nigerian team to claim the title.

The Enyimba gaffer Osho is, however, drawing confidence from his side’s sides away form, which has seen them win three of the last four in all competitions.

“We stand a very good chance like I said earlier. The last time we were on an away ground we scored five goals and you want to look at that team and believe they can do it anywhere.

“This is a CAF competition where you have superb officiating, so there is absolutely nothing to worry about. We still fancy our chances. I know they would like to come at us. We would be ready to really give a fight.

“We just want to see how many of those players will be hundred per cent because we are now thinking of taking players who are a hundred per cent to that particular match so that they can play to their potentials.”

Austin Oladapo who scored Enyimba’s only goal in the first leg said he and his teammates know what is at stake and they are ready to give their all.

“What happened at home wasn’t the best result for us, we know that.

“I think where we missed it in the first match was the way we played. We lost our playing pattern and allowed the opponents to come hard on us. If we want to play on Sunday in their home in Conakry, we have to stick to our pattern.

“The game is still open for everyone. We are good at away. If you look at our away history, we are very rich.” Oladapo said

For Okorom, Enyimba would need to step up their game if they are to leave with heads high in Conakry.

He said: “We need to add more effort on Sunday. The team (Horoya) is not a small team so we need to wake up and add more effort and put more bite in the match.

“The few days we trained we know that the team spirit is very high. There is no panic.

“I believe in our team, I believe the players and I believe the team spirit. I don’t see the game that we are out. It’s not all over”

Kickoff time for the game is 4 pm local time, which is 5 pm in Nigeria.