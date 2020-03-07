EPL Round-Up: Arsenal extend unbeaten run as Liverpool set new record

Related News

Arsenal’s faint hope of a possible top-four finish is still on track following their lone goal win on Saturday over West Ham in the North London derby played at the Emirates Stadium.

French striker Alexandre Lacazette’s 78th-minute goal, awarded after being referred to VAR, proved the difference in the clash.

The victory helped moved Arsenal to within five points of the Premier League top four and extended their unbeaten record to eight games.

On the flip side, Saturday’s outcome consigned West Ham to a sixth successive away defeat and kept David Moyes’ side hovering around the relegation zone

“I’m happy to score for the team,” Lacazette said. “We worked hard. It was a difficult game. They deserved more because of the chances they created. This is football, sometimes you don’t get what you deserve. Everyone wants to give their best and it’s normal that whenever we do that we will perform as a team.”

In the day’s earlier kickoff, Liverpool bounced to winning ways as they came from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1 at Anfield.

Saturday’s win is the 22nd consecutive league win at Anfield for the Reds and it is an all-time English top-flight record.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were the goal scorers for Liverpool who will be turning their attention to the Champions League where they have Atletico Madrid to navigate past to make it to the quarter-final.

In another Saturday Premier League tie, Wolverhampton missed the chance to pull level with fourth-placed Chelsea after being held to a goalless home draw by Brighton & Hove Albion.

Also in the hunt for the top-four, Sheffield United continued their stunning return to the Premier League with a 1-0 win over bottom side Norwich City after Billy Sharp scored the only goal of the game at Bramall Lane.

Newcastle United earned an invaluable victory away from home over 10-man Southampton as the Magpies moved seven points clear of the bottom three.

Crystal Palace also claimed a 1-0 win on Saturday thanks to a fine Jordan Ayew strike against Watford at Selhurst Park.

The loss leaves Watford in a perilous position, hovering one place above the relegation zone but equal on points with 18th-placed Bournemouth.