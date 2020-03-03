FA Cup: Chelsea beat Liverpool to Quarter Final ticket

Related News

Liverpool’s hope for a treble has been dashed following their 2-0 loss to Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth-round tie at Stamford Bridge

Goals from Ross Barkley and Willian ensured that it is Chelsea that progressed into the last eight where their London neighbours, Arsenal, are already waiting.

It was Adrian’s blunder in the 13th minute that gifted the Blues the lead as he fumbled Willian’s vicious shot into the back of the net.

A string of chances at either end made for a pulsating first half but Ross Barkley killed off the contest after the break with a fine solo goal.

Pedro and Olivier Giroud were denied goals by Adrian as Chelsea pressed for a third before the final whistle.

While Tuesday’s win is a morale booster for the Blues and their manager, Frank Lampard, it is a disappointing run for the Reds

With Tuesday’s loss, Liverpool have got many talking as the Reds have now lost three of their last four games in all competitions, as many as they had in their previous 66 combined.

Now that the chance of winning the FA Cup has slid away, Liverpool would be preoccupied with wrapping the EPL title fast and also going all the way to defend their UEFA Champions League trophy.