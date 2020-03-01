Real Madrid return to top spot after Classico victory over Barcelona

Related News

Real Madrid are back at the summit of the LaLiga following their 2-0 win over Barcelona in the EL Classico on Sunday night at Santiago Bernabeau.

Second half goals from Vinicius Junior and Mariano saw Real Madrid overtake Barcelona and open a point lead at the top.

Brazilian forward Vinicius had wasted an excellent chance before the break, but he made up for it with an excellent opening goal which made him the youngest player to score in the Classico in the 21st century.

Mariano on his part came off the bench to drive home the final nail in Barcelona’s coffin

It is the first time coach Zinedine Zidane will be beating Barcelona in the League at the Bernabeau and he was understandably delighted to break the jinx.

Up next for the duo, Los Blancos visit Real Betis on Sunday. Barcelona host Real Sociedad on Saturday