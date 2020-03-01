League Cup: Manchester City Beat Aston Vila To Emerge Champions Again

Related News

Manchester City have their first silverware of the season as they have emerged champions in the League Cup for the third straight season after beating Aston Villa 2-1 in Sunday’s final at Wembley.

Goals from Sergio Aguero and Rodri ensured Pep Guardiola‘s side retained the League Cup yet again.

City, who have now won the competition in five of the last seven seasons, dominated much of the match and should have wrapped up the game early having opened a 2-0 lead after half an hour thanks to Aguero’s strike in the 20th minute and a Rodri header.

While Vila were still ruing what was Aguero’s 10th goal in his last six starts against them, Rodri doubled the lead 10 minutes later to make matters worse for them.

Out of nothing, a bizarre slip from City defender John Stones allowed Villa’s Anwar El Ghazi to cross for Mbwana Samatta to head home just before halftime, fuelling their hopes of a comeback.

The second half failed to live up to the first, however, with few clear chances until City keeper, Claudio Bravo pulled off an excellent save to push Bjorn Engels’ header against the post and out in the 87th minute.

The majority of the chances in the second half went City’s way with Foden flashing an effort just wide, Rodri having a header palmed away by Nyland and Aguero thrashing a volley into the side netting before Villa found some late momentum.

City with Sunday’s win became the first side to win the competition three seasons in a row since Liverpool claimed four straight titles from 1981 to 1984.