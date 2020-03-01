EL Clasico (LIVE UPDATES): Real Madrid seek to overtake Barcelona

Related News

One of the fiercest rivalries in club football will be reignited again tonight at the Santiago Bernabeu as another instalment of EL Clasico is set to go down

Sunday’s ‘Clasico’ is quite crucial as far as La Liga’s title race is concerned.

Defending Champions Barca take a two-point lead into the clash at the Santiago Bernabeu after cashing in on a poor run of form by Zinedine Zidane’s side, who drew 2-2 with Celta Vigo and lost to Levante in their last two league fixtures.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates

Kickoff is 9.pm

Line ups:

Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos, Isco Benzema, Vinicius.

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen, N. Semedo, Pique, Sergio, Arthur, Messi, Griezmann, Jordi Alba, F. De Jong, Vidal, Umtiti.

Game underway at the Santiago Bernerbeau

Fast-pace start here by both teams

Corner kick for Real Madrid.. Benzema with a volley just over the bar

Barcelona stringing up passes in the middle of the park as they try to unlock the Real Madrid defence

Marcelo tries a cut back from the left side

Vinicus Jnr booked for a rash challenge.. He gets the first yellow card of the game

Vinicus takes on Semedo but his final cross fails to locate Benzema at the other end of the pitch

Testergen takes his time as Barcelona look to launch another attack

Real Madrid with two attempts already but none for Barcelona for now

Good defensive work by Semedo dispossessed Vinicus of the ball

For the first time Barcelona find a way into the Real Madrid box but they have been disposed of the ball

Carvahal and Jordi Alba gets yellow card

With three yellow cards inside 20 minutes.. Will there be a red card tonight?

Real Madrid with a run down the left flank but the cross by Marcelo is well intercepted

Chance for Barcelona but Griezmann fails to get his shot down and it sails over the cross bar

Barcelona have grown into the game and are dominating the ball possession at 59% to 41%

Half way through the first half.. Still 0-0

Long spell of possession by Barcelona but no threat at all for Real Madrid

Ramos win a free kick for Real Madrid

Vinicus cuts it back for Benzema who lays a pass for Kroos.. The German tries a shot but his effort is off the target

Messi with the first shot on target.. No problem for Thibuat Courtoius

A free kick for the challenge by Benzema on Jordi Alba

We have gone pass the half hour mark and it is still 0 – 0 at Santiago Bernerbeau

Corner kick for Barcelona but its headed awa by Benzema

Messi with a shot but Courtois makes another save, his third of the game

Great defending by Real Madrid denies Vidal a shot at goal