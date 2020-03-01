EPL: Man United hold Everton, Spurs lose at home

Related News

Odion Ighalo came on as a 72nd-minute substitute for Mason Greenwood as Manchester United continued their recent impressive unbeaten run with a somewhat controversial 1-1 draw away to Everton at the Goodison Park.

While Ighalo saw a bit of action but fired blanks, his compatriot Alex Iwobi could only watch from the bench as he was overlooked for the entire duration by Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti.

United had a miserable start in Sunday’s game as an error from their goalkeeper, David de Gea, saw them fall behind as early as the third minute of the Premier League encounter.

Sunday’s gaffe was the seventh error leading directly to an opposition goal in the Premier League since the start of last season for De Gea and it could have ruined the match for United.

The Spaniard took too much time on the ball and his clearance hit Calvert-Lewin and hit the back of the net.

De Gea made up for his error when he pulled off a fine save to deny Richarlison minutes later.

United levelled after 31 minutes as Bruno Fernandes’ long range shot flew past the Everton keeper.

The hosts almost regained the lead just before the hour mark but Gylfi Sigurdsson’s free-kick struck the post.

With a minute remaining, Pickford made a fantastic double save to deny Fernandes and Odion Ighalo to ensure the draw.

The hosts thought they had scored a late winner through Calvert-Lewin but VAR controversially ruled it out with Sigurdsson in an offside position.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti was shown a red card after the match after confronting the officials at full time.

In the other Sunday game, Jose Mourinho’s torrid time with Tottenham continued as his team lost 2-3 to Wolverhampton at home.

While United are three points outside the top four, Spurs are five points adrift.