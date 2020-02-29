EPL: Watford end Liverpool’s unbeaten run with amazing victor

Related News

On a night Liverpool were hoping to set a new record of the most consecutive wins in the Premier League, the Reds ended up losing their much-guarded unbeaten record as they were thrashed 3-0 by Watford at Vicarage Road.

Though still very much in control of the title race, goals from Ismaela Sarr (two) and Troy Deeney effectively ended Liverpool’s hopes of matching Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ season in the which the Gunners went all the way with no defeat.

Before Saturday’s late kickoff, no one gave Watford a chance as they have proven not to be a match for the Reds in recent meetings.

Watford were winless in their last eight Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D1 L7), losing each of the last four by an aggregate score of 0-15.

But despite all the odds against them, Watford proved bookmakers with an amazing display that has further boosted their own quest to escape relegation.

44 – Liverpool have lost a Premier League game for the first time since January 2019, ending their 44-game unbeaten run in the competition. Stunned. pic.twitter.com/Wvj5Uesuf7 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 29, 2020

In the other games decided earlier, Marcos Alonso scored twice, including a late headed equalizer, to help Chelsea earn a 2-2 draw at relegation-threatened Bournemouth.

The draw lifted fourth-place Chelsea four points ahead of fifth-place Manchester United having played a game more.

United visit Everton on Sunday and they are two of the eight teams within nine points of Chelsea.

On their part, Crystal Palace and West Ham United moved away from the relegation zone with crucial wins on Saturday.

While the Hammers beat Southampton 3-1, with new signing Jarrod Bowen among their scorers on his first top-flight start, the Eagles moved closer to securing another season in the Premier League after snatching a 70th-minute winner through Jordan Ayew in a 1-0 victory over Brighton.

Palace climbed to 36 points — 12 clear of the bottom three.