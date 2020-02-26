UCL: Guardiola leads Manchester City to defeat Real Madrid

Real Madrid vs Manchester City (Photo Credit: reuters)
Manchester City became the first English team in 11 years to win at the Estadio Santiago Bernerbeau as they came from behind to beat Real Madrid 2-1in their Champions League tie.

Before Wednesday’s outing, City had never beaten Madrid in their past four meetings in the Champions League.

However, Pep Guardiola fashioned out a winning strategy against the Spanish giants and his team left the capital with thier heads high.

Isco’s goal gave Real Madrid an advantage they scarcely deserved.

But Man City turned the table afterwards.

To get back on level terms, captain De Bruyne dug out a sublime cross from which Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus headed the first away goal and when Raheem Sterling, on as a 73rd-minute substitute, was hacked down by Dani Carvajal, De Bruyne did the needful as he scored the resultant penalty kick awarded.

There was still time for Sergio Ramos to be sent off for a last-man foul on Jesus and the hard truth for Real is that City might have put the tie out of sight. As it is, their lead is significant.

In the other Wednesday game, Lyon muscled out a lone goal victory over Juventus.

Though he huffed and puffed, Cristiano Ronaldo could not stop Juve from the defeat but the Old Lady will hope to get it right in the second leg in Turin next month.

