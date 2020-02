Related News

Bayern Munich have secured a big advantage in thier quest to progress in the UEFA Champions League.

The reigning Bundesliga champions trounced Chelsea 3-0 on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge to put themselves in pole position for qualification for the quarter finals.

After a barren first half, former Arsenal man, Serge Gnabry, scored twice inside seven minutes while Polish striker Robert Lewandowski added one more to give Bayern a huge win away from home.

On what was a miserable night for Chelsea, they also lost Marcos Alonso having being sent off seven minutes from full-time.

With Tuesday’s result, it means Chelsea’s Champions League hopes are hanging by a thread and they must win 4-0 in Germany in next month’s second leg to qualify for the quarter-finals.

In the other game also played on Tuesday, Barcelona forced Napoli to a 1-1 draw in Italy.