Chelsea vs Bayern Munich (LIVE UPDATES): Blues face daunting German test

Though Chelsea are playing at home tonight, the Blues have a daunting task ahead of them as they host a star-studded and arguably more experienced Bayern Munich side in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Among other qualities, Bayern’s attacking trio of Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman can easily strike fear in the heart of any defence, hence Frank Lampard’s men must be on top of their game to avoid shipping in goals that could mark their end in Europe this season.

Tuesday’s contest will mark the second time that Bayern have made the trip to London in under six months after thrashing Spurs by a 7-2 scoreline during the group stages.

If Bayern can display that kind of ruthlessness again, they would be inching closer to their sixth success in European football’s premier competition.

Chelsea on their part will most likely want to keep things as tight as possible during the first leg but if their previous form is anything to go by, inviting pressure onto themselves may only play into Bayern’s favour.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich have squared off on four occasions in Europe, games which have ended with neither club being able to keep a clean sheet.

The last two contests – the 2012 Champions League final and 2013 UEFA Super Cup – have been decided on penalties, with both teams winning one apiece.

Bayern’s only visit to Stamford Bridge came in April 2005 as two goals from Lampard helped Chelsea to a 4-2 victory. Now as the coach, can Lampard mastermind another victory over the Bavarians?

Kickoff is 9.00 pm

Team News

Chelsea XI: Caballero; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Barkley, Giroud.

Subs: Kepa, Zouma, Emerson, Gilmour, Pedro, Willian, Abraham.

Bayern XI: Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Thiago, Kimmich, Muller; Coman, Lewandowski, Gnabry.

Subs: Ulreich, Odriozola, Coutinho, Goretzka, Hernandez, Tolisso, Zirkzee

Kickoff at Stamford Bridge.. BAYERN with the kickoff

Kovavic tries an early run but stopped

Muller with the first shot at target

Davies goes down after a rash challenge by Mount

A throw-in for Chelsea very near to the Bayern Munich penalty box

Mount unable to bring his shot down.. Its way off the target

Great chance for Bayern but Coman fails to shoot on target despite having all the space

Chelsea keeper with a crucial block as Lewandowski tries a one time shot

Close.. Bayern come close to getting the opening goal but Chelsea’s Caballero rushes out fast enough to save the ball

Chance! Muller whips a shot.. Its just inches off the target

In the other game going on tonight.. Mertens has given Napoli the lead against Barcelona

Muller comes close again but his fickle header hits the cross bar