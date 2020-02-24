EPL: Mane seals victory as Liverpool beat West Ham in five-goal thriller

Related News

Liverpool produced another champion’s display on Monday night at Anfield as they came from behind to secure a 3-2 win over West Ham in a Premier League tie.

The Reds have been invincible in the Premier League this season but that unbeaten run was threatened as they were on the back foot until goals from Mohammed Salah and then another one from his strike partner Sadio Mane rescued the situation.

At the end, two costly errors from West Ham goalkeeper, Lukasz Fabianski, and a late winner from Mane saw Jurgen Klopp’s side go 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table .

The West Ham keeper was at fault for both Georginio Wijnaldum’s opener and Mo Salah’s second-half leveller, which came after goals from Issa Diop and substitute Pablo Fornals had threatened to bring the Reds’ 43-game unbeaten run to an end.

Instead, Mane’s 81st minute tap-in saw Klopp’s men earn a 3-2 win, equalling Man City’s Premier League record of 18 straight wins, and they remain on course to match Arsenal’s feat of going through an entire campaign unbeaten.

With captain Jordan Henderson missing because of a hamstring injury, Klopp named Naby Keita in a Liverpool side that was otherwise unchanged from the one beaten at Atletico Madrid last week.

Liverpool started the game on a frenzy note and inside 10 minutes they were gifted a goal as Fabianski palmed Wijnaldum’s header tamely into the bottom corner.

That lead lasted for barley three minutes as West Ham got the equaliser and shot into the lead early in the second half.

Liverpool clawed their way back in the second half to inch closer to winning the coveted Premier League title after a long wait.