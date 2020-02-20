Europa League: Nigeria’s Emmanuel Dennis scores against Manchester United

Related News

Nigerian striker, Emmanuel Dennis, was on target on Thursday night as his Belgian club, FC Brugge, played out a 1-1draw against Manchester United.

Dennis, a product of the Abuja Football Academy, scored in the 15th minute but

Anthony Martial saved Manchester United’s blushes with his 36th minute equaliser as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side escaped defeat in the away tie.

Dennis had also hugged the headlines when he scored twice at Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid when his team were still competing in the Champions League.

Aside from the heroics of Dennis, another Nigerian, Odion Ighalo, came on as a second-half substitute as Manchester United kicked off the Europa League knockout phase with a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Club Brugge.

While many had predicted Ighalo to get his debut goal in the Thursday night tie, it was not to be though the former Super Eagles Striker continued to show flashes of brilliance.

After Monday’s impressive, and much-needed, Premier League win at top-four rivals Chelsea, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made six changes in Belgium for the first leg of this round of 32 tie.

United and Club Brugge will resume battle at Old Trafford with the score poised at 1-1 after Martial raced through to level on a night which started with Dennis catching Sergio Romero in no man’s land.

READ ALSO:

Elsewhere, another Nigerian, Victor Moses, was on the winning side with Inter Milan as they won 2-0 away to Ludrogets.

Moses was in action for 72 minutes before he was substituted.

In some of the other games already decided, Getafe and Frankfurt recorded home wins over Ajax and Salzburg respectively.