Nigeria retains 31st spot in FIFA Ranking

The Super Eagles of NigeriaVs Brazil. The team retains 31st position on FIFA ranking
Super Eagles Vs Brazil

Nigeria’s Super Eagles retained their spot as the world’s 31st team in the FIFA World Football Ranking for the month of February.

In the ranking table on the website of world football governing body FIFA on Thursday, Nigeria garnered 1,493 points, same as they had in the December ranking.

The ranking still helped the team retain the third spot on the continent, behind Senegal and Tunisia.

Only a few matches were played on the international front so far this year, hence, there was little movement in the first FIFA Coca-Cola World Ranking of 2020.

With just 15 friendlies since the last ranking update in December, including two games in late 2019, the top 20 remain unchanged, with Belgium, France and Brazil still making up the top three.

Some minor movements in the top 50 see Wales (23rd, down 1) and Paraguay (41st, down 1), each falling down a spot, while Ghana (46th, up 1) rises ever so slightly.

Palestine (103rd, up 3) is the first biggest climbers of 2020. The AFC side’s success in January’s Bangabandhu Cup sees them leapfrog Estonia, Trinidad and Tobago, Mozambique and Kenya as they secured the biggest move by points and rank.

Beaten Bangabandhu Cup finalists Burundi (149, up 2), who like Palestine contested four matches in January, move into the top 150.

Elsewhere, Aruba (200, up 1) and Pakistan (200, up 1) managed to improve on their respective positions amidst a rather quiet month in international football.

(NAN)

