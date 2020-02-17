Ighalo debuts as Manchester United beat Chelsea again

Former Nigeria international, Odion Ighalo, came on as a late substitute as Manchester United secured a crucial 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday

Ighalo who came on late in the game for Anthony Martial almost had a dream debut with a goal to his name but that was not to be.

However the goals scored by Martial in stoppage time in the first half and then the other from Captain Harry Maguire was enough for Manchester United to claim a famous win having also won the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

With the latest win, United have reduced the gap between them and Chelsea to three points.

The victory is also the first time in the Premier League era that Manchester United have done a double over Chelsea in a season. Apart from the two victories in the league this season, United also defeated Cheslea in the League Cup.

