Chelsea vs Manchester United (LIVE UPDATES): Red Devils Face Tough London Test

After suffering a 4-0 humiliation in the reverse fixture against Manchester United earlier in the season, Chelsea will be eager to avenge that defeat as they host the Red Devils tonight at Stamford Bridge.

Indeed, this is one of the most anticipated games on the Premier League calendar and both teams are expected to give good accounts of themselves, especially as the teams are freshened after the newly introduced Winter Break.

United are currently ninth in the Premier League table, six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and they will be hoping to narrow the gap with a rare win at Stamford Bridge.

For Chelsea, they have been unsuccessful in recent outings against United, hence they will be looking to beat the Red Devils for the first time since May 2018.

Still without the services of Paul Pogba, United are depleted in the midfield, while Marcus Rashford’s back injury has taken away another of their most talented players.

Solskjaer’s squad is stretched at the moment, but Bruno Fernandes impressed in his debut against Wolves last time out.

There could also be the first appearance for Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo on Monday night.

For Chelsea, Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are not available for Frank Lampard’s side, but leading scorer Tammy Abraham should be available having used the winter break to recover from a troublesome ankle issue.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates from Stamford Bridge.

Kickoff is 9.00 p.m.

LIVE UPDATE

Teams News

Ighalo on the bench

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United team to face Chelsea in the Premier League tonight has been announced.

Nigeria international Odion Ighalo is on the bench while the other recent signing, Bruno Fernandes is starting

United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire (c), Bailly, Shaw, Williams; Fred, Matic, Fernandes; James, Martial.

Substitutes: Romero, Jones, Dalot, Mata, Andreas, Ighalo, Greenwood.

Chelsea Starting XI: Caballero, James, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Willian, Pedro, Batshuayi.

subs: Kepa, Tomori, Zouma, Alonso, Barkley, Mount, Giroud.

Game underway at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea come very close to breaking the deadlock but the ball sails off the United Post

Willian with another effort as Chelsea keep on the pressure on the United defense

Not looking good for Chelsea however as one of their key players N’Golo Kante appears injured

The French man has been forced off

Mount takes the place of Kante

United are begining to also carve out chances of their own

Batshuayi gives away ball possession as he falls off the ball after receiving a pass from Jorginho

Anxious moments for United in the left side of thier defence but they finally deal with the situation