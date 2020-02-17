Another Nigerian league club sacks coach

Related News

Nigerian league side, Abia Warriors Football Club, have announced they have parted ways with their Head Coach, Emmanuel Deutcsh.

The Umuahia-based club in a statement signed by the club’s secretary, Esiaba Ebere, just after they were thrashed 4-1 by their city rivals, Enyimba International, cited recent poor performances for their drastic decision.

“Abia Warriors football club of Umuahia has relieved Coach Emmanuel Deutcsh of his position as the Head Coach following recent poor performances in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League particularly after the team lost scandalously to Enyimba FC in the matchday 20 game played at the Okigwe Township stadium,” the statement read in part.

The management said losing three matches in a row and conceding nine goals in the process does not portray the qualities of an ambitious team like Abia Warriors.

The statement directed the Cameroon-born gaffer to hand over the club ‘s properties in his possession to the secretary and wished him the very best of luck in his future endeavour.

Meanwhile, the Chief Coach of the club, Willy Udube, has been directed by the management to take over the affairs of the team in an interim capacity.

Abia Warriors are currently occupying the 14th position on the NPFL standings with 24 points from 20 games.

They are just four points above the drop zone which currently houses the quartet of Enugu Rangers, Adamawa United, Jigawa Golden Stars and Nasarawa United.

There have been a handful of managerial causalities in the NPFL this season with clubs like Enugu Rangers, Nasarawa United, Enyimba, MFM and Wikki Tourists all changing their head coaches in the first half of the season.