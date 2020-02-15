Mane shoots Liverpool closer to EPL title

Related News

Liverpool players literally now have one hand on the Premier League title for the 2019/2020 season as they have moved 25 points clear at the top of the log following Saturday’s 1-0 win over Norwich City.

Sadio Mane’s second-half goal secured all three points for the Reds over the relegation-haunted Norwich City on Saturday evening.

It is the 12th league goal of the season for the reigning African Footballer of the Year.

Mane, returning to action after injury, came off the bench to score the only goal of the tense Carrow Road affair in the 78th minute.

Latching onto Jordan Henderson’s ball into the box, the forward fired in at the near post to finally find a way through a spirited Norwich backline and secure victory for the Reds.

For much of a weather-ruined clash, the Reds feared a first league draw since the 1-1 tie with Manchester United on October 20, only for super-sub Mane to deliver in style.

Late efforts were had by both teams. Firmino blazed over from close range following a drilled Alexander-Arnold cross before Alisson saved from Pukki.

But, Liverpool held on to secure their 25th win of the top-flight campaign.