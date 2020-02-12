NFF names Joseph Yobo Super Eagles Assistant Coach

Related News

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the appointment of former Super Eagles’ defender and captain, Joseph Yobo, as the new assistant coach of the country’s men national team.

Yobo who has the joint highest record of appearances for the Super Eagles has been chosen as a replacement for Imama Amapakabo for the three times African champions’ technical crew.

Yobo enjoyed a blissful playing career for both club and country and he is now ready for a new adventure on the technical having shown a glimpse of his technical abilities as a football pundit.

Before his heroics with the Super Eagles, Yobo started out playing for the Nigeria U20 boys – Flying Eagles – during the FIFA World Youth Championship (now known as FIFA U20 World Cup) in 1999).

He won his first cap for the senior team in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match away to Zambia in Chingola in April 2001 and played in three FIFA World Cup finals in 2002, 2010 and 2014.

With a vast experience of playing football in countries like France, Belgium England and Turkey, Yobo would be expected to help bolster the bench of the Super Eagles currently being overseen by Coach Gernot Rohr.

The attack-minded defender also played in six Africa Cup of Nations finals in 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2013, capping it with leading the Super Eagles to their third continental title in South Africa in 2013. He played a total of 100 matches for Nigeria at senior level.

A thoroughbred and dedicated professional who played his club football in five countries, including sterling appearances for Olympique Marseille in the French top flight, Fenerbahce in Turkey and Everton FC in the English Premiership, Joseph Yobo scored several crucial goals for the Super Eagles in important qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations.

He was also among the scorers when the Eagles thrashed South Africa’s Bafana Bafana 4-0 in a group phase match in Tunisia 16 years ago.