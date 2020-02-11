Transfer News: Dortmund enter race to sign another Nigerian

Related News

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have emerged as the latest team to be linked with Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis.

After the likes of Sunday Oliseh and Victor Ikpeba had long donned the iconic yellow jersey of Dortmund, Dennis may be towing their paths in the weeks ahead if the latest transfer rumours emerging from Belgium are anything to go by.

According to a report from the Belgian news outlet, HLN, the German giants are keen in the 22-year-old who currently plays his football with Club Brugge and has scored five times this season.

It was gathered that a scout from Dortmund was present during the Belgian Cup game between Club Brugge and ZulteWaregem on February 5th.

Dennis is a full Nigerian international having won a handful of caps in the last 12 months. During that time, he has built a reputation in Belgium as one of the most exciting strikers in the Jupiler League.

Aside from Dortmund, three Premier League teams, Newcastle United, Watford and lately Sheffield United are all reported to be a weighing a possible move for the Abuja Football Academy product who is valued at about £20m.

Sheffield United have already raided the Belgian league in the last few weeks. Sander Berge joined from Genk for a club-record £22m fee.

Dennis moved to Brugge from Ukrainian outfit, Zorya Luhansk back in 2017. He’s since scored 27 times in 102 appearances across all competitions for the Belgian outfit.

The 22-year-old hogged the headlines in this season’s UEFA Champions League when he scored two goals in a 2-2 draw against Real Madrid in the group stage at the Santiago Bernabeu.