Brendan Rodgers has made me a better player – Ndidi

Related News

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has credited Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers, for the improvement in his game. He said he now has a better understanding of the game under the Northern Irish coach.

Though momentarily slowed down in the course of the season due to a slight injury, Ndidi has improved greatly as the numbers show that the defensive midfielder has made much progress since the arrival of the former Celtic and Liverpool boss.

While Ndidi has won more possession with his timely tackles and interceptions, his passing accuracy has also improved a great deal.

The Nigeria international admitted Rodgers has made much of an impact on his career than his previous managers and hopes to continue his development.

“I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, what I know now, if I’d have known it when I was growing up, I’d have been a better player. I’m grateful to the manager for everything he’s installed in us,” he told Leicester Mercury.

“My understanding of the game is much better now. I see the game differently to what I used to. I learned from other managers as well so no disrespect to them, but this manager has made me understand more about the game, like the space available on the pitch.

“I feel like I’ve really improved since I first joined Leicester. [Rodgers has given me] the belief and understanding. That makes it easier when you find yourself in situations on the pitch.

“When I came to Leicester, I didn’t have much of the ball but now I find myself in situations where I have more time with the ball. That comes from the teaching and the understanding that the manager has given us.

“He’s made me understand the role I play and now it’s a case of developing from there.”

Ndidi is combining playing football with studying business and tourism management at De Montfort University.

“It’s going well. I did my practical essay recently so I’m just waiting,” he continued.

“I always wanted to study and now I can because I have more time after training. I just want to develop myself away from football. I usually have two lessons a week and I enjoy it.”

Ndidi has made 26 appearances across all competitions this season, helping the Foxes climb to third in the Premier League table.