Four matches to watch this weekend

San Pedro v Enyimba @Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny @5pm on February 2

Enyimba missed the chance to seal the qualification for the next round in the CAF Confederations Cup with the 1-1 result against Hassania Agadir last weekend and must then pick at least a point away in Abidjan against San Pedro.

The Cote d’Ivoire side have no chance of making the next round, but they can become spoilers. Coach Fatai Osho told Brila FM that this is when a team is at its most dangerous. “San Pedro as at now are out of the competition completely and they stand to lose absolutely nothing. And when you’re playing with no pressure, some teams tend to play better in that situation and that’s why we have to be a bit careful. We have to bring in our A game to get the needed result. Enyimba, with seven points, need at least a point to fend off the challenge of Algerian side, Paradou FC.

Current Form: San Pedro [D-W-L-L-D]; Enyimba [D-L-L-W-L]

Head to head

Sun 08/12/19 CCC Enyimba 1 – 0 San-Pédro

Prediction: San Pedro 2-1 Enyimba

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid @Santiago Bernabeu @3pm on Feb.1

Though Zinedine Zidane’s team have finally uprooted Barcelona from the top spot of La Liga, holding on to that top place is under immediate threat from neighbours, Atletico.

Diego Simeone’s team has been wobbling of recent and have just one win in their last five matches scoring a measly four goals. Scoring goals is the main challenge facing Simeone.

The Argentine coach has said his team must prove themselves worthy of their fans by their actions, and not by words. “It makes us responsible and puts us in a situation of looking for solutions for the people who come to the stadium to enjoy and, above all, to see us win.”

Zidane is fortified by the returns of captain Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal.

Simeone must find goals without the injured Joao Felix, though, the classic result in this derby is a scoreless draw.

Current Form: Real Madrid [W-W-W-W-W]; Atletico Madrid [D-L-L-L-W]

Head to head

12/01/20 SUC Real Madrid 0 – 0 Atletico Madrid

28/09/19 LAL Atletico Madrid 0 – 0 Real Madrid

26/07/19 ICC Real Madrid 3 – 7 Atletico Madrid

09/02/19 LAL Atletico Madrid 1 – 3 Real Madrid

29/09/18 LAL Real Madrid 0 – 0 Atletico Madrid

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Atletico Madrid

Leicester City v Chelsea @King Power Stadium @12:30pm on February 1

It is third against fourth in the EPL with the chasing pack breathing down Chelsea’s neck in the race for Champions League football.

Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho, celebrates goal for Leicester City. [PHOTO CREDIT: Leicester City Twitter handle]

Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City can move 11 points clear of Chelsea with a win on Saturday while Frank Lampard will hope his side can cut the gap to third place to five or at least maintain the status quo.

Wilfred Ndidi’s return has brought back some winning cheers for the Foxes and Jaime Vardy returned from injury in the EFL semi-final loss to Aston Villa.

For Chelsea, top goal scorer, Tammy Abraham, is a doubt, which does not bode very well for the London side, though, Chelsea have won on eight of their last 10 visits to the King Power arena.

Current Form: Leicester [W-W-L-L-D]; Chelsea [W-D-L-W-W]

Head to head

18/08/19 PRL Chelsea 1 – 1 Leicester

12/05/19 PRL Leicester 0 – 0 Chelsea

22/12/18 PRL Chelsea 0 – 1 Leicester

18/03/18 FAC Leicester 1 – 2 Chelsea

13/01/18 PRL Chelsea 0 – 0 Leicester

Prediction: Leicester 2-1 Chelsea

Tottenham v Man. City @Tottenham Stadium @4:30pm on February 2

Can Jose Mourinho mastermind a victory over City at this time when Spurs are not playing very well?

It looks like another containment job for a weakened Spurs side without Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko, and Ben Davies, with Christian Eriksen sold to Inter Milan.

Tottenham Hotspur [Photo: BBC]

Pep Guardiola’s side do not look very good at the moment too, with a spate of injuries that includes Aymeric Laporte, Leroy Sane, the versatile Fernandinho, and injury-prone Benjamin Mendy.

Losing 1-0 to Manchester United on Wednesday was not the ideal preparation for Sunday’s encounter but Guardiola will be keen to keep the distance to Liverpool at the 19 points while Mourinho wants Spurs to move closer to the fourth Champions League place.

Current Form: Tottenham [D-W-D-W-L]; Man. City [W-W-D-W-W]

Head to head

17/08/19 PRL Man. City 2 – 2 Tottenham

20/04/19 PRL Man. City 1 – 0 Tottenham

17/04/19 UCL Man. City 4 – 3 Tottenham

09/04/19 UCL Tottenham 1 – 0 Man. City

29/10/18 PRL Tottenham 0 – 1 Man. City

Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Man. City