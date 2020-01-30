Carabao Cup: Manchester City beat United to final ticket

Kun Aguero fro Manchester City during the CARABAO cup semi final. [PHOTO CREDIT: Man City Twitter page]
Kun Aguero fro Manchester City during the CARABAO cup semi final. [PHOTO CREDIT: Man City Twitter page]

Manchester City were beaten 1-0 on Wednesday night at the Etihad Stadium in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final but they still progress to the final of the competition on a 3-2 aggregate.

Pep Guardiola’s men had won the first leg tie at Old Trafford 3-1 three weeks ago and many had predicted that the Cityzens will do a double over their fierce rivals.

That, however, was not the case as Nemanja Matic gave United the lead in the first half before he was sent off.

Despite the ample time to equalise or capitalise on their numerical advantage, City huffed and puffed for the entire duration of the game but they proceed to the final having done the needful in the first leg,

On their part, United, under extreme pressure at times in the first-half, managed to go into the break ahead thanks to Matic’s strike in the 35th minute, casting some uncertainty over City’s command of the tie.

Unfortunately, United were unable to build on their crucial goal as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men failed to craft further meaningful chances before Matic himself was sent off for a second offence.

Despite not winning Wednesday’s game, City’s wonderful display in the first meeting at Old Trafford where they won 3-1 proved to be enough to send Guardiola’s men to Wembley even though they failed to meet expectations at home.

Now, City will get the chance to defend their EFL Cup title in the final against Aston Villa on March 1st at the magnificent Wembley Stadium.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.