Carabao Cup: Iheanacho, Ndidi miss out on Wembley final

Kelechi Iheanacho and his compatriot Wilfred Ndidi have missed out on the chance to play in the final of this season’s Carabao Cup final otherwise known as the League club.

The Nigerian duo were in action on Tuesday night as Aston Villa beat Leicester City 2-1 to reach the EFL Cup final.

Matt Targett initially gave Villa a 12th-minute lead, but Leicester deservedly levelled through Kelechi Iheanacho in the 72nd minute.

However, while it was looking like the tie will go into extra time since the reverse fixture at the King Power Stadium also ended in a 1-1 draw, the Egyptian duo of Ahmed El Mohamady and Trezeguet combined to give the home team a dramatic win.

Trezeguet got on the end of El Mohamady’s superb cross from the right and sent a fine volley across goal and into the right corner.

It gave Villa a 3-2 aggregate triumph and left Leicester distraught, with the match having looked destined to go to extra time.

With the league Cup now out of reach and toppling Liverpool for the Premier League title looks more unlikely, Iheanacho and his teammates will now fall back to the FA Cup where the foxes are in the fifth round and have been pitched against the winner of the Coventry and Birmingham tie.

Neither Iheanacho nor Ndidi have won any silverware with Leicester.