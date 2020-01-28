FA Cup: Bukayo Saka Fires Arsenal Into Fifth Round

Related News

Bukayo Saka scored a goal and provided an assist as Arsenal zoomed into the Fifth Round of the FA Cup on Monday night following their 2-0 win over AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium

Saka who is of Nigerian descent has been in top form in his breakout season and he put up another splendid performance to the admiration of fans home and abroad.

The youngster gave Arsenal the lead with a thunderous near-post finish five minutes into the game and according to Opta Stats, there were 22 passes in the build up to Saka’s opener for Arsenal, involving all 10 outfield players.

Twenty minutes after shooting Arsenal in front, Saka turned to be the provider; setting up teammate Eddie Nketiah who doubled the Gunners’ lead with a simple finish.

Saka has now both scored and assisted in three separate games for Arsenal this season (vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liège and today against Bournemouth), no other player has done so more than once for the Gunners in 2019-20.

While Arsenal were denied a clean sheet following Sam Surridge’s late effort, the Gunners were dealt a bigger blow following the injury suffered by Shkodran Mustafi on Monday night.

Mustafi went down in pain after a collision with Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez thus prompting the medical staff to rush to his attention, but he was unable to continue, and covered his face as he was taken from the field.

With this, Arsenal’s defensive woes have been plunged into further crisis.

Meanwhile, the draws for the Fifth Round have been conducted and Arsenal will be facing Portsmouth as they battle for a place in the quarter finals

FA Cup fifth-round draw in full

Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City

Reading/Cardiff vs Sheffield United

Chelsea vs Shrewsbury/Liverpool

West Brom vs Newcastle/Oxford

Leicester vs Coventry/Birmingham

Northampton/Derby vs Manchester United

Southampton/Tottenham vs Norwich

Portsmouth vs Arsenal