FA Cup: Manchester United, City secure big wins

Manchester teams, United and City, secured big wins on Sunday in their respective Fourth Round FA Cup ties against Tranmere Rovers and Fulham.

While United romped to a 6-0 win away from home against Tranmere, City were less ruthless as they recorded a 4-0 win over their Championship opponent.

It was City that took centre stage earlier in the day and the defending champions were blazing right from the blast of the whistle.

Fulham’s Tim Ream was given his marching orders for bringing Gabriel Jesus down in the penalty area in the 7th minute and Ilkay Guendogan made no mistake from the penalty spot; scoring the opening goal of the encounter.

With Fulham already reduced to 10 men, their already hard task was made even more difficult.

Eleven minutes after the opening goal, Bernando Silva made it 2-0 with a stunning goal in what was turning to be a tough afternoon for the former EPL side at the Etihad.

While Pep Guardiola’s men kept piling the pressure on their depleted opponent, it was not until the 72nd minute that City got a third through Jesus who added his second and City’s fourth of the match moments later.

Despite creating more opportunities, they could not score a fifth goal but it was not necessary as they have sealed their place in the Fifth Round already.

In United’s game, the Red Devils put a master class performance; scoring five first-half goals before adding one more in the second half.

Harry Maguire and Diogo Dalot scored their first goals as United players before Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones and Anthony Martial, all added a goal each before the break.

Mason Greenwood in the second period scored from the penalty spot as United ruthlessly ensured the 60 places between the two teams in the league pyramid was reflected on the pitch.