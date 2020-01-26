NPFL Round-Up: Lobi Stars return to top spot

Related News

Lobi Stars are back at the summit of the Nigeria Professional Football League following their 2-1 win over Nasarawa United on Sunday at the Aper Aku Stadium, Markudi

After Dakkada FC held Gbenga Ogunbote’s side to a 0-0 draw in Makurdi last Sunday, their first points dropped at home this season, the Pride of Benue made sure they did not disappoint this time as they edged Nasarawa United 2-1.

Chigozie Obasi with his 8th-minute strike gave Lobi a dream start but the home team failed to build on that as they waited till stoppage time in the second half before they increased their tally through Samad Kadiri.

Chinedu Ohanachom got a goal back for Nasarawa United but it was too little too late to rescue a point for the Solid Miners who are rooted at the bottom of the log with 13 points from 16 games.

In Akure, Kano Pillars came from behind twice to hold Sunshine Stars to a 2-2 draw in a pulsating encounter.

Anthony Omaka and Auwalu Ali were the star acts for Sunshine and Pillars respectively as the duo scored both goals for their team

While Omaka’s goals came in the 36th and 61st minutes, Ali found the back of the net in the 49th and 70th minutes.

The games in Lagos between MFM and Plateau United as well as that in Port Harcourt involving Rivers United and Wikki Tourist ended in barren draws.

Warri Wolves almost secured an away draw in Umuahia but they were left heartbroken as Okon Otop last-minute strike gave Abia Warriors a lone goal victory over the Seasiders.

Kastina United also enjoyed a lone goal victory over FC IfeanyiUbah while Akwa United returned to winning ways with a sound 3-1 win over Heartland in Uyo.

Full Results

Dakkada 2-0 Jigawa GS

Osimaga Duke 47’, Spencer Bassey 71’

Adamawa Utd 2-1 Kwara Utd

Idris Abubakar 36’, Isa Garba 45’ – Alao Danbani 14’

Katsina Utd 1-0 FCIU

Tasiu Lawal 3′

Sunshine Stars 2-2 Kano Pillars

Anthony Omaka 36’, 61’ – Auwalu Ali 49’, 70’

MFM 0-0 Plateau Utd

Lobi 2-1 Nasarawa Utd

Chigozie Obasi 8’, Samad Kadiri 90+1’ – Chinedu Ohanachom 90+3’

Akwa Utd 3-1 Heartland

Ndifreke Effiong 19’, 54’, Akarandut 38’ – Chukwuemeka Obioma 15’

Abia Warriors 1-0 Wolves

Okon Otop 90’

Rivers Utd 0-0 Wikki