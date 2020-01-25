Poor Barcelona suffer shock defeat against Valencia

Related News

Barcelona fans are feeling let down as Valencia pulled off a 2-0 win over the Catalan giants in La Liga tie at Mestalla on Saturday.

Hoping for a new lease of life under their newly-hired manager Quique Setién, who was brought in to replace Ernesto Valverde last week, it was the opposite as Barcelona were reduced to nothing during Saturday’s tie.

A Jordi Alba own goal just after the second-half restart gave Valencia the lead.

It was Alba’s fourth own goal since the turn of the century and that makes the Spaniard the Barcelona player with the most own goals in this period.

While Barca were grappling with the one-goal deficit, Maxi Gomez made it two on 77 minutes, meaning Real Madrid could go top if they don’t lose in their next game, when they visit Valladolid on Sunday night.

Gómez’s 77th strike saw him making up for his missed penalty attempt in the first half.

Valencia thought they had scored a third goal when Gabriel Paulista netted from a corner but the goal was ruled out for a foul following a VAR review.

Barca are still top of the standings on 43 points after 21 games but second-placed Real Madrid, who are also on 43, can go three points clear at the summit if they beat Real Valladolid away from home on Sunday.

The loss was the first for Barcelona in three matches under coach Setién and some fans have voiced their resentment on social media; including twitter.

Pooja wrote: Valverde went 29 games before losing to Espanyol with his bad playing ways but Setien with the football inventing manual from their museum lost in his 3rd match.

But it’s not a problem, the Barcelona way was very obvious with passes flying everywhere like straight bullets.

Another fan wrote: Barcelona fans: Valverde is bad. Seiten will conquer the whole of Europe with his beautiful football and passing

Two weeks later: Valencia 2 : Barca 0

Zachy Lowy added his thoughts, he wrote: First loss of Setién’s time at Barcelona, but I didn’t think the performance was that different from Granada or Ibiza. Barça needed a late red card to beat Granada and could’ve easily lost to Ibiza. Setién needs some serious investment or he’ll be sacked by May.

This is Valencia’s first victory over Barcelona in 13 consecutive visits by Lionel Messi’s side to the Mestalla Stadium.