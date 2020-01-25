FA Cup: Iheanacho shoots Leicester City Into Fifth Round

Related News

Kelechi Iheanacho continued his good run with Leicester City on Saturday as he scored the only goal that helped his team to a 1-0 win over lower league side, Brentford, in the FA Cup.

It was the ninth goal in the same number of starts for the Nigeria international, who seems to have mastered the art of scoring in the Cup’s competition.

Leicester manager Brendan Rogers opted to make nine changes to the lineup, with only Caglar Soyuncu and Ayoze Perez staying on. Forward Jamie Vardy wasn’t in the squad due to an injury.

Three touches made Leicester’s opening goal in the fourth minute — Dennis Praet’s perfectly weighted pass through the defence to the right flank, Marc Albrighton’s low cross and Iheanacho’s tap in.

Brentford had a series of second-half chances to draw the game and force Leicester into a replay but they failed to make those numerous chances count.

First, there was Emiliano Marcondes’ deflected cross, which bounced against the post in the 61st.

The home side came even closer through a fierce volley from Luka Racic at a corner in the 83rd minute. It, however, tipped over the bar.

Seconds later, Brentford briefly thought it had earned a draw when Bryan Mbeumo put the ball into the net off a lobbed pass, but it was ruled out for offside.

Iheanacho and his teammates would be waiting to see who their opponents would be in the next phase as other Fourth Round games will be played this weekend.

The draw will be staged at 7.19 pm on January 27, before AFC Bournemouth’s fourth-round tie against Arsenal, at Vitality Stadium. Leicester will be ball no.7.