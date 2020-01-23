EPL: Liverpool maintain unbeaten run, defeat Wolves

Liverpool players jubilate after a win over Wolverhampton Wanderers [Photo: @LiverpoolFc]

Liverpool on Thursday night moved closer to their first Premier League trophy after defeating Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1.

The win puts the European champions 16 points ahead of the defending champions, Manchester City.

Liverpool scored first through Jordan Henderson who headed home a cross by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

EPL Table as at 23 Jan. 2020 [Photo: Google]

Wolves equalised in the second half through Jimenez as the home side improved significantly.

Liverpool, however, scored the winner late in the game through Roberto Firmino.

Despite having a 16-point gap at the top of the league, Liverpool still have a game at hand.

The European and World champions are yet to lose a game in the EPL this season.

