EPL Round Up: 10-man Arsenal hold Chelsea in London Derby

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi in action with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (Photo Credit: Reuters on Google)
Arsenal showed tenacity on Tuesday as they twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with Chelsea

The Gunners got the impressive result despite David Luiz being handed a red card during the first half of the Premier League contest at Stamford Bridge.

After Luiz had prevented Tammy Abraham from converting into an empty net, the former Blues defender was dismissed, leading to Jorginho scoring from the spot.

However, during a frantic second half, Gabriel Martinelli and Hector Bellerin both scored equalisers for their team, either side of Cesar Azpilicueta putting Chelsea back in front during the closing stages.

Chelsea remain fourth on the log with the solitary point from Tuesday’s tie while Arsenal are 10th on log.

In other games Manchester City did enough to secure a lone goal victory over Sheffield. Sergio Aguero came off the bench to rescue the Citizens who had found it had to break down their host.

At the Goodison Park, Everton blew a two-goal lead they enjoyed until the 90th minute against Newcastle United to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Elsewhere Aston Villa eased their relegation worries as they came from behind to register a 2-1 win over fellow relegation battlers Watford.

